Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alset by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alset by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alset by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 505,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alset by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Alset has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

