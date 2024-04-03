Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Update

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Adagene Price Performance

Shares of ADAG opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. Adagene has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Get Adagene alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adagene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,162,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.