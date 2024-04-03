Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 309,400 shares. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Abacus Life Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Abacus Life stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. Abacus Life has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth $463,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

