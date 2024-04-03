Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,146 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

