Truist Financial Lowers Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $42.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GBCI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 911,001 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,847,000 after purchasing an additional 821,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,617,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 706,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,200,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after acquiring an additional 666,478 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.