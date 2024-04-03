Truist Financial Lowers Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $42.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GBCI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of GBCI opened at $37.95 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

