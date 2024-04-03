NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 435.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

