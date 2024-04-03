Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HTBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $509.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

