New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.71 on Friday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in New Gold by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,635,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

