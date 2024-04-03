First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $28.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.61.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FQVLF opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.82.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

