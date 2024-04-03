StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22,412.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

