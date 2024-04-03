Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TAST. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $9.55 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.87.

TAST stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $545.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

