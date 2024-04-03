Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.58 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Express Co bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

