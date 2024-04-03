China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

Shares of CGA opened at $2.94 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.