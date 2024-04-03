China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of CGA opened at $2.94 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
