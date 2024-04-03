StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

