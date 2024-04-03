Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of GILT opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.59.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gilat Satellite Networks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.