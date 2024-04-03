Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of GILT opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

