Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

AM stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.