StockNews.com Downgrades Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,422,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

