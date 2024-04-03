StockNews.com Lowers Relx (NYSE:RELX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Relx by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

