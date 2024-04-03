StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

American National Bankshares stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American National Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,985.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American National Bankshares news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $29,628.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,836.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $30,616.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $956,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $3,021,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $2,461,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $2,700,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

