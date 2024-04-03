Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.0 %

AMED stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.25, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $302,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after buying an additional 237,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

