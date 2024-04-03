Veritex’s (VBTX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.34. Veritex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 323.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

