Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of USAT stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $448.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.