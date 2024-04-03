Quetta Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:QETAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 3rd

Quetta Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:QETAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 3rd. Quetta Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Quetta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QETAU opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. Quetta Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quetta Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QETAU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000.

Quetta Acquisition Company Profile

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

