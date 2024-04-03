Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

