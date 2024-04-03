Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.60-2.65 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

CAG opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 136.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

