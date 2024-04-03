Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.60-2.65 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.4 %
CAG opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 136.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
