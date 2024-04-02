Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.64. 15,614,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,188,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

