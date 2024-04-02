Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 772 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,321. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.