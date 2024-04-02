Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.06 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.2% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IJR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.48. 3,845,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,279. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

