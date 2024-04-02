Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Has $589,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,364 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,662,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,380,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

