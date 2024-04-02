Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,239,375 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

