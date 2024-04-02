Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,589,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,125,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.48 and a 200 day moving average of $188.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

