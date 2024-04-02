Private Ocean LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $441.17. 37,806,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,723,352. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

