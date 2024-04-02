Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 1.3 %

Intel stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. 32,597,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,951,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

