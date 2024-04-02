Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $443,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ABT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $112.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,559,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,051. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

