Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises 2.6% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 35.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.28. 244,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,253. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $298.79 and a one year high of $441.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

