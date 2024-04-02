Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,380,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,749. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $211.03.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

