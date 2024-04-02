Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50.73 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,286.75 billion and $50.73 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $65,411.62 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $632.17 or 0.00966451 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00051840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00132439 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,671,575 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.