Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50.73 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,286.75 billion and $50.73 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $65,411.62 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $632.17 or 0.00966451 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00051840 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00132439 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000408 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,671,575 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
