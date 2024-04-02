Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $997.69 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Kava has a total market cap of $997.69 million and $60.58 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00071638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00027363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

