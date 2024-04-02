iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

