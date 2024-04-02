Fei USD (FEI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.72 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $14.72 million and $38,331.62 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007477 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00014493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001650 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,566.03 or 1.00236051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00136472 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,529,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,270,375 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,529,042.50937895 with 15,270,375.12661666 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9588494 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $54,569.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

