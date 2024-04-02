STP Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $125.91 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $125.91 million and $12.34 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007477 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00014493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001650 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,566.03 or 1.00236051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00136472 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06998034 USD and is down -11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $16,768,270.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

