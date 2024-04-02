SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.08 Billion (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $205.69 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007477 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00014493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,566.03 or 1.00236051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00136472 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,326.9835198 with 1,279,461,012.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.12129032 USD and is down -11.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $219,370,604.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

