Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
MDY traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.31. 1,057,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,860. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
