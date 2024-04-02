Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 9,980 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,225,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 394,376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 973.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 29.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,574,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of TGB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,612,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,236. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taseko Mines ( NYSE:TGB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. Equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGB. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

