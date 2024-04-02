43,433 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Bought by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

