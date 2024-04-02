Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,336 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 216,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,777,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 164,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 58,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,662,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,380,047. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

