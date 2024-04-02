CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CECO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,052. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.04 million, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.