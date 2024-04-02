RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $268.04

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $268.04 and last traded at $263.46, with a volume of 85768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.46.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,553,000 after acquiring an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,855,000.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
