Short Interest in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Decreases By 11.3%

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the February 29th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. 165,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,380. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.71. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

